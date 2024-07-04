Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 9,168 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 9,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $66,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $33,180.92.

On Tuesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $25,433.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 22.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Arteris by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

