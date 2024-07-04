Insider Selling: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Sells 10,497 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $65,186.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72.

SGHT opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.42.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

