Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $72,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00.
Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,603,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
