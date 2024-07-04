Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STOK opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,543 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,696,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 739,902 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 291,443 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.