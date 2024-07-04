Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of STOK opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
