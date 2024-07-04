Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Jonathan Vassil Sells 4,712 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 4,712 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $120,815.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,403.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

