Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Stephen Fredette Sells 3,810 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast Trading Down 2.5 %

TOST stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

