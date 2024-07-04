Arvest Investments Inc. Buys 116 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 376.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $178.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average of $164.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399,830 shares of company stock worth $1,071,720,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

