Arvest Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,254,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,568,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $201.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

