Arvest Investments Inc. Takes $75,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

