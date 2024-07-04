Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 7,830 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 193.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 30.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $142,475,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 590,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,676 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

