Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 7,830 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 193.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 30.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $142,475,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 590,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,676 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50.
WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
