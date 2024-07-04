Monument Capital Management Acquires 1,253 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

