Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.