Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NEE opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.