Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Sells 15,621 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $115,439.19. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 263,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,685.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FUND opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,867,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 266.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 837,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 158,107 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

