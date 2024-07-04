Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Anuj Aggarwal Sells 12,984 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 714,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 116,591 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

