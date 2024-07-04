Norden Group LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1,545.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of WNS worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in WNS by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

