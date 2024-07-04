Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Bethany Mayer Sells 4,760 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of BOX by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,851,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 236,902 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

