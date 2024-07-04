Norden Group LLC Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

