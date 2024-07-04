Terra (LUNA) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $296.96 million and $25.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 784,907,505 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

