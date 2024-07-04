Norden Group LLC Buys New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 447.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $87.51 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

