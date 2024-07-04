101,595 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Relx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $46.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.