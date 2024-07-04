Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 8,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Cencora Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $222.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.43.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

