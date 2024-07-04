Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Plans $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $15.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $250.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.22 and its 200-day moving average is $254.02. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.63.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

