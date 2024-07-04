Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $491.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.35 and a 200-day moving average of $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

