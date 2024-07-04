E&G Advisors LP Acquires 7,267 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $491.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

