iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 455.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

