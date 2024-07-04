Norden Group LLC Has $12.73 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2,252.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,864 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 594,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,495,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,084,000 after buying an additional 72,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $8,831,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

