Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 18.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $491.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.35 and its 200 day moving average is $437.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

