Norden Group LLC Buys 43,219 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1,379.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $16,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EME opened at $371.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.50. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.63 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

