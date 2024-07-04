OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

