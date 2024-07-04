Norden Group LLC Increases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1,143.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned 0.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $312.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.