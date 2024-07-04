Tezos Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $712.26 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,489,852 coins and its circulating supply is 987,927,901 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

