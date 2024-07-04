Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after buying an additional 1,083,419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,640.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BVN opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 116.69%.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

