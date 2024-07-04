Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Trading Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $43.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Forestar Group traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 78,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 208,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 3,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 200,686 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,367,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also

