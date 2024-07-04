Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Drops By 6.8%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

