Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Decreases By 5.6%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EnerSys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS stock opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

