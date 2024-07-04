Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in June

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Insider Transactions at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 369,586 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

