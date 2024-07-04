Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Drops By 5.7%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CRMT stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMT
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than America’s Car-Mart
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.