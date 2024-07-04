Critical Contrast: Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Free Report) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. THK pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A THK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. and THK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. $2.02 billion 1.79 $340.19 million N/A N/A THK $2.51 billion N/A $130.63 million $0.38 23.71

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THK.

Profitability

This table compares Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. N/A N/A N/A THK 3.88% 3.55% 2.32%

Volatility and Risk

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

THK beats Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The company is also involved in the lease transactions centered on finance leases. In addition, it offers corporate and financial management advisory, and bill collection services; computer system development and operation, fee-based job placement, and general administration services. Further, the company engages in the guarantee of housing loans and consumer loans, etc.; purchase of monetary receivables; appraisal of real estate for loan collateral; operation of centers for loans, remittance, and bill collection; and making, printing, and binding of various documents. Additionally, it offers credit cards services; public-offering assistance support services for corporate rehabilitation; part-time employee management services; and finance and securities-related services. As of July 1, 2022, the company operated through a network of head office and 177 branches, and 25 sub-branches in Japan; 1 branch in New York and a representative office in Silicon Valley; and 2 branches in Hong Kong and Singapore, and 1 representative office in Shanghai. The company was formerly known as The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

