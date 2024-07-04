ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 0.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,040.34 and last traded at $1,034.77. Approximately 187,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,126,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,033.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

The firm has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $970.56 and its 200-day moving average is $913.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

