Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 113,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 509,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.
Daktronics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $622.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daktronics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.