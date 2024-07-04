Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 113,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 509,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Daktronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $622.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

About Daktronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Daktronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 32,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.