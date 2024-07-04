Wrapped Everscale Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,052.50 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $22.27 million and approximately $32,052.50 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05482949 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,615.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

