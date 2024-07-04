Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $930.64 million and $8.75 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 43,001,291,448 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02268223 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,848,741.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

