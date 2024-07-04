ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $318,808.00 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $318,808.00 and approximately $0.26 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.68 or 1.00233873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072838 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000319 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

