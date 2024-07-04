Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after buying an additional 1,551,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CALF opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

