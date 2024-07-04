Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 89,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

