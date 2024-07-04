Insider Selling: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells 14,082 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.
OPKO Health Trading Up 0.4 %
OPKO Health stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $846.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OPKO Health
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.