Insider Selling: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells 14,082 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $846.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

