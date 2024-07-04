Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,797 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64.

On Thursday, April 4th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $80,043,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $31,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

