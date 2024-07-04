CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $392.15, but opened at $382.27. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $385.00, with a volume of 579,680 shares.

Specifically, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

