Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 16 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altiora Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $898.10 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $918.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $821.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.62. The company has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

